Rogers asks Quebecor to join bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile – media

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckxOG_0fVldjWg00

(Reuters) - Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc has asked telecom company Quebecor Inc to join a bid for Shaw Communications Inc’s Freedom Mobile, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

Rogers said last year it would buy Shaw for about C$20 billion ($15 billion) in a deal that would create Canada’s second-largest cellular and cable operator.

Canada’s telecommunications regulator in March conditionally approved Rogers’s acquisition of Shaw’s broadcast services. Two other regulators, Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, are reviewing Rogers’ plans to buy the rest of Shaw’s businesses.

Friday’s report comes two months after Canadian investment firm Globalive offered $2.9 billion for Freedom Mobile.

Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside of business hours.

($1 = 1.2905 Canadian dollars)

(This story corrects first paragraph to show Rogers asking Quebecor to join bid for Freedom Mobile, not Shaw’s broadcasting services)

Comments / 0

#Freedom Mobile#Canadian#Rogers Communications Inc#Quebecor Inc#Shaw Communications Inc#The Globe And Mail#Globalive
