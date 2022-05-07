Mail-in ballots for June 7 election go out Monday

Vote-by-mail ballots for the June 7 statewide primary will be mailed starting Monday to all active, registered voters in Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters announced.

Voters should expect their vote-by-mail ballots to arrive within five to 10 days, the registrar said.

Also starting Monday, any voter who wants to pick up a ballot may do so at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office at 35 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. A voter may also authorize somebody else to pick up their ballot for them with a signed note.

Any voter who has not received their vote-by-mail ballot by May 19 (or needs a replacement ballot) should call the registrar through May 31.

There are three ways to return vote-by-mail ballots:

• By mail. In order to count, they must be postmarked on or before Election Day, June 7, and received at the registrar’s office by June 14. No postage is required.

• Drop them off at one of 21 official ballot drop boxes throughout the county. Each drop box will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning May 10 before closing at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

• Bring them to one of 31 voting locations.

Vote centers are open on Election Day and multiple days prior. Voters may obtain a ballot and vote at any vote center in the county; they are not assigned to a specific location.

For a list and map of all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes, as well as the specific dates and times they are open, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote. In addition, voters who want to track their ballots by email, text or phone may sign up to do so at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.