Lincoln, NE

Huskers shut out by Indiana

By Nebraska Athletics
1011now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska softball team was held scoreless for just the third time this season as Indiana claimed game one, 5-0. The Huskers fell to 35-14 on the season and 15-5 in the Big Ten while the Hoosiers moved to 27-19 and 10-11 in league play. Olivia Ferrell (18-7) recorded...

www.1011now.com

