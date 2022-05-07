Huskers shut out by Indiana

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO