WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It was Zane Navratil's father who first introduced him to a growing sport, Pickleball, back in 2013. "I had heard of Pickleball," Navratil said. "I had thought it was a sport for old people and my dad took me to the Caesar Chavez Center in Racine. Low and behold, it was all old people there."

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO