Person suffers serious injuries, child hurt in Palm Desert crash
A person and a juvenile were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert Friday evening.
The crash happened near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Cook Street shortly before 7:00 p.m.
According to CAL FIRE, one patient was extricated with serious injuries. A juvenile patient also suffered minor injuries.
