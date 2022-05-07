ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Person suffers serious injuries, child hurt in Palm Desert crash

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
A person and a juvenile were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert Friday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Cook Street shortly before 7:00 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, one patient was extricated with serious injuries. A juvenile patient also suffered minor injuries.

