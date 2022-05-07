ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

6000 block of Bethania-Tobaccoville Road in Winston-Salem closed after tree falls on road, causes crash

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eREX9_0fVlauAU00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 6000 block of Bethania-Tobaccoville Road is closed after a tree fell in the road and caused a crash on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

No injuries have been reported.

The road is expected to be shut down for the next two hours while officials remove the tree.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route through the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man on motorcycle dies in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died following a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Winston-Salem police officers arrived at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the US-52 northbound ramp at 5:16 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethania, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wghp
FOX8 News

Man killed after running in path of tractor-trailer in Greensboro near US 29 south exit ramp, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police say

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man died after running in the path of a tractor-trailer in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 8:43 a..m, the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of US 29 South exit ramp and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were told […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Mount Airy News

Man found dead sitting on lawnmower

A local man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. The sheriff, in a statement released late Monday, said deputies from his office responded to a call of “an unresponsive patient setting (sic) on a lawnmower,” in the 600 block of Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain at 1:18 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered the man was dead.
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WNCT

High school student drowns in North Carolina lake

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old high school student has drowned in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said. The Hickory Daily Record reports Zimera Aveonna Smith of Hickory drowned after jumping from a dock at the Lookout Shoals Lake access off of Lookout Dam Road, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. Smith and […]
HICKORY, NC
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
FOX8 News

NC woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail. Police say […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy