6000 block of Bethania-Tobaccoville Road in Winston-Salem closed after tree falls on road, causes crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 6000 block of Bethania-Tobaccoville Road is closed after a tree fell in the road and caused a crash on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

No injuries have been reported.

The road is expected to be shut down for the next two hours while officials remove the tree.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route through the area.

