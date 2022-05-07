ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Texas man cuts grass before stealing lawnmower, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nbx3Y_0fVla19800
Wanted: Police in Port Arthur are looking for Marcus Hubbard, who is wanted on burglary charges. (Port Arthur Police Department )

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — This crime is certainly cutting edge.

A Texas man apparently mowed the front and back yard of a home in Port Arthur before stealing the lawnmower, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Port Arthur Police Department, Marcus Renard Hubbard was captured on a surveillance camera removing items from a residence on April 1. He was then captured on video filling the lawnmower with gasoline and then mowing the property owner’s yard -- front and back -- at night, KFDM-TV reported. Vehicles with their headlights turned on can be seen passing by the home as Hubbard cuts the grass.

When officers arrived at the scene, Hubbard ran from the area while dragging the lawnmower, KFDM reported.

Police found the mower in a nearby alley but have yet to find Hubbard, according to the television station.

Hubbard currently has an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building, Port Arthur police wrote on Facebook.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hubbard, TX
Local
Texas Cars
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawn Mowers#Property Crime#Kfdm Tv#Cox Media Group
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Deputies: South Carolina man died of heart attack while burying body

TRENTON, S.C. — Days after two bodies were found in a South Carolina backyard, sheriff’s deputies said that one killed the other, and then died while digging a grave. Deputies with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office told WJBF they believe Joseph McKinnon strangled Patricia Dent inside her home, and then was burying her in the backyard when he had a heart attack and died.
TRENTON, SC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy