ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Husker baseball starts critical series at Minnesota with 12-5 win; Matthews suffers 'freak accident'

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska baseball team got off to the start it needed Friday night in the first game of a critical series at Minnesota. Garrett Anglim went 4-for-5, Max Anderson blasted a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Koty Frank delivered a strong relief performance as the short-handed Huskers...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Quarterback Lights up USFL

Multiple former Vikings play in the new league, the USFL. DeMarquis Gates, a linebacker who was part of the 2020 Vikings 90-man roster in preseason, is 5th in the league in tackles. He recorded 27 tackles in just three games. Additionally, he has two and a half sacks, one interception, and two passes defended. A player with stats like this has a chance to play in the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Mya Felder walks it off for Nebraska

Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers. Sunday marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings brass doesn’t seem to think Cousins is “a winner”…but is Kirk turning over a new leaf already?

So it’s the offseason in the NFL, and the period between the end of the NFL Draft and the beginning of Training Camp might be the single most dead news time of the entire calendar year when it comes to football. So, we the media, hit the streets looking for interesting subject lines and stories to write. Sometimes we read between the lines a little and sometimes we don’t…I’d argue that this story that popped up is the latter, and apparently I’m not alone in the thought.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
York News-Times

'We're going to continue to show up': Husker baseball's postseason hopes on life support after series loss at last-place Minnesota

Needing a victory to win the series — and more importantly avoid a devastating, dispiriting loss — the Nebraska baseball team barely gave itself a chance Sunday afternoon. The Huskers dropped a 3-1 game to last-place Minnesota Sunday, becoming the first Big Ten team this season to lose a series to the Gophers and in the process put any hopes of playing in the postseason on the thinnest of ice.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Huskers#4 For 5#Nu
York News-Times

Karlee Seevers adds the Julie Geis Award to her list of Husker accolades

LINCOLN - Just before the start of the Indiana at Nebraska softball game Friday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska senior and York High School graduate Karlee Seevers was awarded the 2022 Julie Geis Award. Just a few weeks ago Seevers was recognized for her volunteerism and leadership with...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Duke girls prep for state tennis against Class A GISH and Columbus

YORK – The York Dukes kicked off four consecutive days of tennis with a pair of meets against the Grand Island junior varsity team and Columbus on Monday afternoon. The day served as a tune-up for next week’s state tennis tournament as both matchups featured a different scoring system than the typical dual format.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Vegas Win Total per Oddsmakers

This is Episode 43 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vegas win-total forecast for the 2022 Vikings. Particularly, win-loss loss trends, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to d.baker@vikingsterritory.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
York News-Times

Duskie golf trophy stays in York after Dukes sweep Huskies

YORK - The annual head-to-head battle between the Aurora Huskies and York Dukes was played at the York Country Club on Monday afternoon. Several years ago this became an annual event and it is always held in York. The two schools came up with a traveling trophy called the Duskie Trophy and this is what’s on the line each time the schools play. Over recent seasons York has held the upper hand in the challenge.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Milford wins Southern Nebraska league golf title

CLAY CENTER-The Milford Eagles won the delayed Southern Nebraska Conference golf championship on Friday in Clay Center. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but weather pushed the players back one day. Milford finished with a team score of 344, while Sandy Creek, Heartland and Thayer Central all came in...
MILFORD, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times Make Athlete of the Week

McCool Junction senior Isaac Stark continued his strong season in two outings last week. At the CRC meet on Tuesday, Stark cleared the bar at 6-2 to win the high jump and added two more golds in the long and triple jumps, where he recorded leaps of 20-0¾ and 39-8¾. The senior’s three victories loomed large as the Mustangs battled with Osceola for the team title before ultimately falling 13 points short. Stark followed up his performance at the conference meet with two runner-up finishes and a fourth-place finish at the Tom White Invite on Friday to help McCool Junction rack up 146 points and run away with the team title.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy