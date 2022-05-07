BioShock Gets Adapted as a High School Musical

Netflix might be adding an ad-supported tier before the year is over according to the latest reports. The New York Times wrote about the bubbling effort at the streamer. Their piece indicates that executives have told employees that the lower-priced subscription tier could come in the last three months of 2022. That's way sooner than people thought it could be coming. Murmurs of a lower tier plan held up by advertising have been been around for years now. But, the volume has gotten louder at the beginning of this year. With the company losing so many subscribers due to a number of factors, it would seem leadership is trying to course-correct as quickly as it can. However, implementing an entirely different tier is hard work and it remains to be seen if they can abide by such a strict timeline.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO