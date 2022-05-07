ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

BioShock Gets Adapted as a High School Musical

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2007, 2K Games released one of the most renowned games of all time in the form of BioShock and now, it has been adapted as a musical by high schoolers. This comes after years of Hollywood trying to adapt BioShock into a film. The game nearly made it to the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gore Verbinski
Person
Ryan Gosling
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Father of the Bride Reboot Trailer Released by HBO Max

30 years after the Steve Martin-starring remake, Father of the Bride is walking down the aisle again at HBO Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is giving away the trailer for the modern redo starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, stepping into roles played by Martin and Diane Keaton in 1991 and Spencer Tracy and Joan Bennett in the 1950 original. Directed by Gaz Alazraki (Nosotros Los Nobles), written by Matt Lopez (Promised Land), and produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, HBO Max's Father of the Bride reboot also stars Adria Arjona (Morbius), Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Musical#Bioshock#Video Game#K Games#Caribbean
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Releases Cute New Sketch for Wendy

The series creator behind Fairy Tail has briefly returned to the franchise to share a cute new look at Wendy! Hiro Mashima is currently one of the busiest manga creators in the business as not only is he continuing through a full weekly serialization with Edens Zero, but is also contributing to an official sequel to Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This is on top of the many projects Mashima also has in the works at the same time as the creator shares multiple character designs for potential new projects. But at the same time, the creator often finds some spare time for fun new sketches of his various characters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Hilariously Taps Into Boruto's Wildest Face

One surprising Boruto: Naruto Next Generations cosplay has tapped into one of Boruto Uzumaki's worst looks yet! While the Boruto manga series is still making its way through its first real arc after Isshiki Otsutsuki's invasion of Konoha, the anime adaptation unfortunately needs to buy time until there is enough new material to pick up from. This has resulted in a brand new original arc that has pit Boruto up against some surprising new challenges that has taken an emotional toll on the young ninja as he's lost some dear friends over the course of the new arc's battles so far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight: Low-Cost Cosplay Creates Hilarious Khonshu Look With Underwear

Moon Knight has been one of the best Marvel Studios adventures since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the series features some of the most wild stuff that has never been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series includes the first superhero representation of the Egyptian Gods and the main god that's featured in the series is Khonshu. Khonshu is where Marc Spector derives his powers from as the Gods avatar, and the series gave us an interesting look at that side of the MCU. One Marvel Studios fan seems to be a big fan of the characters design and has created a low budget cosplay of Khonshu.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Director Shares an Important Series Update

One Piece has secured its title as one of anime's biggest series, and it will enter a whole new medium under Netflix's watch before long. If you did not know, creator Eiichiro Oda is working with the streaming service to adapt One Piece for live action. Filming has gotten underway on the project already, and now, one of its directors has dropped an important update on the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Digs Up One of Gaara's Greatest Looks

Naruto has been around for decades now, and when it comes to cosplaying, few series get more attention than the anime. After all, the Hidden Leaf is filled with heroes who netizen love to cosplay, but the nation isn't alone in that. The Hidden Sand has some top-notch reps, and one fan has the community buzzing thanks to their take on Gaara.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix May Introduce Ads This Year According to Report

Netflix might be adding an ad-supported tier before the year is over according to the latest reports. The New York Times wrote about the bubbling effort at the streamer. Their piece indicates that executives have told employees that the lower-priced subscription tier could come in the last three months of 2022. That's way sooner than people thought it could be coming. Murmurs of a lower tier plan held up by advertising have been been around for years now. But, the volume has gotten louder at the beginning of this year. With the company losing so many subscribers due to a number of factors, it would seem leadership is trying to course-correct as quickly as it can. However, implementing an entirely different tier is hard work and it remains to be seen if they can abide by such a strict timeline.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Stars Try Drawing Their Characters in New Posters

Spy x Family made its anime debut this spring, and it has already carved its spot as one of tis season's best entries. The Forger family has fans spanning the world over, and no one is more excited by this success than its cast. That is why the show's stars gathered to ink artwork of their respective characters, and well – some of them did better than others.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy