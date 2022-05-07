ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

Pinneo is Duke boys lone league champion

By Ken Kush
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLDREGE - After a foggy start at the Central Conference Track and Field Championships on Friday in Holdrege, the sun broke out and the temperatures climbed giving the competitors a rare beautiful day to compete. The Lexington Minutemen edged out Northwest for the title 100 to 92 and Aurora...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Duke girls prep for state tennis against Class A GISH and Columbus

YORK – The York Dukes kicked off four consecutive days of tennis with a pair of meets against the Grand Island junior varsity team and Columbus on Monday afternoon. The day served as a tune-up for next week’s state tennis tournament as both matchups featured a different scoring system than the typical dual format.
YORK, NE
North Platte Telegraph

West Nebraska all-star football, volleyball teams announced

Several members of Telegraph-area schools were announced as part of the West Nebraska all-star game for both football and volleyball. Representing the east roster in football are Anselmo-Merna Cass McGinn, Garrett Porter and Bryce Schmidt, Broken Bow’s Keifer Anderson, Sawyer Bumgarner, Austin Harvey, Tyler Thomas and Cyrus Wells, Cozad’s Nathan Engel, Jade Stull, Jacob Weatherly and Nolan Wetovick, Gothenburg’s Bronson Long and Maddox Rickertsen, Hi-Line’s Cooper Ray and Carson Reiners, Lexington’s Hunter Stewart and Fredy Vargas-Guido, Medicine Valley’s Sebastian Kramer and Lane Lenz, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski, Kade Mohr and Caleb Tonkinson, Sandhills/Thedford’s Trae Hickman, South Loup’s Jake Halstead and Wallace’s Kolton Hager.
GOTHENBURG, NE
York News-Times

Duskie golf trophy stays in York after Dukes sweep Huskies

YORK - The annual head-to-head battle between the Aurora Huskies and York Dukes was played at the York Country Club on Monday afternoon. Several years ago this became an annual event and it is always held in York. The two schools came up with a traveling trophy called the Duskie Trophy and this is what’s on the line each time the schools play. Over recent seasons York has held the upper hand in the challenge.
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Waverly, NE
City
Milford, NE
City
Schuyler, NE
City
Lexington, NE
City
Holdrege, NE
City
Crete, NE
City
York, NE
York, NE
Sports
City
Seward, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Watch now: Mya Felder walks it off for Nebraska

Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers. Sunday marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Elm Creek native comes home to Kearney Buckle retail store

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. has named Elm Creek-native Britney Zakrzewski store manager of the store located at the Hilltop Mall. Having been with the company for more than 17 years, Zakrzewski comes from Buckle’s store in Columbus, where she was the manager for 10 years. In addition to her time as manager in Columbus, Zakrzewski has been an area manager the past six years, overseeing four additional retail store locations.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Shot Put#The Lexington Minutemen#Fairbury#Northwest 92#Aurora 82#Crete 20
York News-Times

Milford wins Southern Nebraska league golf title

CLAY CENTER-The Milford Eagles won the delayed Southern Nebraska Conference golf championship on Friday in Clay Center. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but weather pushed the players back one day. Milford finished with a team score of 344, while Sandy Creek, Heartland and Thayer Central all came in...
MILFORD, NE
York News-Times

McCool girls win big at Paul Underwood track and field invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction girls track and field team won 10 of the 17 events on Friday at the Paul Underwood Invite held in McCool Junction. The invite had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but inclement weather postponed the event one day. The Mustangs rang up 153 points and were...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Perennial Operations manager Randy Martin to retire

Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry. Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Northwest boys and girls soccer take top two spots in Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday again, time for Local4 Top 5 Plays of the Week. Take a look at the standout athletes from this week. 5. Kearney boys soccer Goalkeeper Nathan Hibberd takes the leap for the save, Bearcats win 4-1 over Papillion Lavista. 4. Hastings Tiger baseballs...
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy