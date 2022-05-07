Pinneo is Duke boys lone league champion

Several members of Telegraph-area schools were announced as part of the West Nebraska all-star game for both football and volleyball. Representing the east roster in football are Anselmo-Merna Cass McGinn, Garrett Porter and Bryce Schmidt, Broken Bow’s Keifer Anderson, Sawyer Bumgarner, Austin Harvey, Tyler Thomas and Cyrus Wells, Cozad’s Nathan Engel, Jade Stull, Jacob Weatherly and Nolan Wetovick, Gothenburg’s Bronson Long and Maddox Rickertsen, Hi-Line’s Cooper Ray and Carson Reiners, Lexington’s Hunter Stewart and Fredy Vargas-Guido, Medicine Valley’s Sebastian Kramer and Lane Lenz, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski, Kade Mohr and Caleb Tonkinson, Sandhills/Thedford’s Trae Hickman, South Loup’s Jake Halstead and Wallace’s Kolton Hager.
Comments / 0