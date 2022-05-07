ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque gets nearly $900K for major park upgrades

By Jordan Honeycutt
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is getting a chunk of change for major upgrades at a park. The United States Interior Department designated nearly $900,000 from a nationwide grant to promote outdoor access in suburban spaces.

The money will go toward Officer Daniel Webster Park at Wyoming and Copper for more green space and new play equipment. The upgrades will also incorporate features geared toward children with disabilities.

