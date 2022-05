Two UNC basketball commits will compete for a spot on the USA Men’s U18 roster in late May, the organization announced on Tuesday. Both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble were named to the USA Men’s U18 Training Camp roster. They are two of 27 athletes named to the roster with 12 spots on the USA Basketball U18 National Team which will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. Per USA Basketball, this is the full list of tryout players: Representing the class of 2021 is Corey Floyd. The class of 2022 will be represented by Mark Armstrong, Amari Bailey, Anthony Black, Eric...

BASKETBALL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO