Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom told supporters in North Platte on Friday that he is confident of the poll numbers going into Tuesday’s primary election. “It’s going very well,” said Lindstrom, a state senator from Omaha who is among nine candidates vying for the Republican nomination. “The numbers look good. I saw three different polls in the last two weeks where we were tied for first or in the lead.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO