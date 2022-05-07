ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana tapped for Best Drinking Water in Arkansas

By Donald Britton
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrFAD_0fVlXlQi00

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – If you want to find the best drinking water in The Natural State, head to Texarkana .

That’s where the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environment Association says you’ll find the Best Drinking Water in Arkansas, recognizing Texarkana Water Utilities for the quality of water treated and distributed in its system.

Twice as Nice Wine Festival returns to Texarkana

Water suppliers in eight water districts across the state participated in the drinking water contest in February. The winners from each district submitted samples at the start of the AWW&WEA conference last week in Hot Springs for judging on a statewide level.

The water was tested at the conference and the winner was announced this week.

“We strive to have the best water because we know we got 100,000 people that’s depending on us getting them good water,” said TWU Plant ManagerRick Barton.

Texarkana Water Utilities treats raw water from Millwood Lake and Wright Patman Lake and provides the finished product to several Arkansas and Texas cities.

TWU will now compete for best-tasting water in the nation at the American Water Works Association’s national conference in San Antonio in June. AWWA is an international, nonprofit dedicated to providing total water solutions and assuring the effective management of water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Government
Eagle 106.3

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have In Arkansas?

Do you know how many dogs you can legally have in Arkansas? What about Texas?. We are all dog lovers correct? I have two silly boxers named Haus and Deisel. But these questions came upon in one of your meetings. How many dogs can you have in Arkansas? What about in Texas? Here is a picture of my two dogs Haus is the big brindle one.
TEXARKANA, AR
Houston Chronicle

4th round of P-EBT food benefits approved

A fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families was approved this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and have experienced COVID-19-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures for the 2021-22 school year could be eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Raw Water#Ktal#The Natural State#Texarkana Water Utilities#Aww Wea#Twu Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

Another Tornado Cluster Left Towns in Oklahoma and Texas in Ruins

Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornadoes in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak on Wednesday evening that caused extensive structural damage and a power loss. =. Extreme Weather. Seminole, roughly 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was hit by a tornado for the first time at 7:53...
SEMINOLE, OK
KTBS

Texas voters pass constitutional amendments

AUSTIN, Texas - Results are in from Saturday's election in Texas. Two statewide propositions passed. The first one reduces the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools can place on homeowners who are elderly or disabled. The changes go into effect Jan. 1. It is estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026, which would be covered by the state’s rainy day fund.
TEXAS STATE
KARK 4 News

FBI gives warning about child sextortion schemes in multiple areas of Arkansas and Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noticed an increase in sextortion schemes in South Arkansas and northern Louisiana, targeting children. The FBI received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual explicit videos of themselves and then extorting money […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Storm Last Night Had The Weirdest Thing I Have Ever Seen

Last night we were all keeping an on the storms throughout Texoma. We already shared some pretty crazy footage from Crowell and Lockett, Texas. Which you can check out here if you're interested. However, what I want to share today comes from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Last night a lightening strike hit an apartment building. Nothing too shocking there, however I didn't think this could happen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi native, honky tonk legend Mickey Gilley dies at 86

Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, has died. He was 86. Gilley died Saturday in Branson, Missouri, where he helped run the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre. He had been performing as recently as last month, but was in failing health over the past week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy