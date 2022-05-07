Texarkana tapped for Best Drinking Water in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – If you want to find the best drinking water in The Natural State, head to Texarkana .

That’s where the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environment Association says you’ll find the Best Drinking Water in Arkansas, recognizing Texarkana Water Utilities for the quality of water treated and distributed in its system.

Water suppliers in eight water districts across the state participated in the drinking water contest in February. The winners from each district submitted samples at the start of the AWW&WEA conference last week in Hot Springs for judging on a statewide level.

The water was tested at the conference and the winner was announced this week.

“We strive to have the best water because we know we got 100,000 people that’s depending on us getting them good water,” said TWU Plant ManagerRick Barton.

Texarkana Water Utilities treats raw water from Millwood Lake and Wright Patman Lake and provides the finished product to several Arkansas and Texas cities.

TWU will now compete for best-tasting water in the nation at the American Water Works Association’s national conference in San Antonio in June. AWWA is an international, nonprofit dedicated to providing total water solutions and assuring the effective management of water.

