Two weeks from now, nearly 40,000 people a day will race onto the beaches of Gulf Shores for Hangout Fest 2022. The excitement for this year’s fest is higher than ever across all festival tiers, according to Marie Roussel, festival marketing manager for Hangout Fest. Rousse said canceling in 2020 was rough since it was such a huge lineup.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO