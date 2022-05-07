Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Damian Wade

A street value of over $124,000 worth of meth, that weighs in at around eleven pounds was seized in La Crosse, Wisconsin. This is the LARGEST meth bust in La Crosse, Wisconsin history! News8000. Three fellas were arrested after a traffic stop on I-90 in Wisconsin:. Armando Lara Nieto, Emmanuel...
TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WAGONER, Okla. — Officials in Oklahoma say a Racine woman was arrested with more than 100 pounds of marijuana. The Wagoner County Sheriff said a deputy pulled over Penny Feucht, 49, on U.S. Highway 69 in the city of Wagoner. The stop was made at about 11 a.m. Tuesday...
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
Sturtevant Police say a Mount Pleasant man had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit Wednesday when they pulled him over on Highway H. Charles Kaplan was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of driving while intoxicated as a third offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and driving with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 2-1/2 years in the county jail and/or up to $5,100 in fines.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl will be back in court Thursday.
The 14-year-old eighth grader is facing charges of first-degree murder, as well as two charges of sexual assault, in connection to the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters.
According to prosecutors, the boy confessed to investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters “from the get-go” on April 24, when he followed her on a trail as she left her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls. The boy allegedly admitted to punching the girl, hitting her with a stick, strangling her, and sexually...
(WFRV) – An interdiction hosted by Forest County Sheriff’s Office led to hundreds of traffic stops and multiple arrests. According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, on April 29 a high-intensity criminal interdiction was held across Forest County. The interdiction reportedly lasted eight hours. Across the eight...
LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan officials found guns, cash, methamphetamine, and heroin when they executed four connected search warrants this week -- three at hotel rooms and one at a nearby storage facility, according to authorities. Investigators from several jurisdictions raided the four locations Wednesday (May 4) in Leoni...
Madison, WI (KROC AM News) - A former top executive of a Wisconsin health care company headed by a Rochester area man has been sentenced for a huge fraud case involving the firm. Sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Madison was 57-year-old Barbara Bortner of Milton, Wisconsin. She was sentenced...
Four people died in a fire in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Thursday, May 5. (Source: Sparta Area Fire Protection). Four people died in a house fire in western Wisconsin late Thursday evening after becoming trapped, according to fire authorities. The Sparta Area Fire District said crews responded to the fire...
SENECA, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is facing a host of charges after leading police on a Sunday chase in which snowplows were deployed to stop the historic military vehicle he drove down a state highway. Aaron Renel, 39, was charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an...
More than half of all US states have some kind of abortion ban law that is likely to take effect if Roe v Wade is overturned by the United States Supreme Court, according to a report. On Monday, a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Samuel Alito and published...
