Luzerne County, PA

Search for hit-and-run driver after truck slams into garage

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pickup truck slammed into a garage.

    Nanticoke City Fire Department
Truck crashes into Schuylkill County home

According to crews, the truck plowed right through the Luzerne County garage Friday morning around 3:30 in Plymouth Township along North Mill Street.

The vehicle went through the garage, and struck another vehicle on the other side, causing heavy damage. No one was injured in the crash, however, police say the driver fled the scene.

    Nanticoke City Fire Department
Nanticoke City Fire Department had North Mill Street shut down for a time. This is an ongoing investigation we will update with the latest as it is released.

Agnes Alden
3d ago

did they check the driver's license plate? that would tell them who the vehicle belong to or the VIN number if possible!.... but I believe if they check the cameras at home Depot in Wilkes-Barre from yesterday's date they might see that vehicle there because I was there yesterday and that was the same identical vehicle that tried to cut me off.

