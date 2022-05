KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Across the U.S., the Guttmacher Institute estimates one in four women will get an abortion by the time they turn 45 years old. "We all know somebody who's had an abortion," said Corinne Rovetti, a nurse practitioner at the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health. "If people felt comfortable and they weren't judged and criticized and stigmatized so much, then we would know how common this procedure is."

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO