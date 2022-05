BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the 2022 SEC Tournament set to take place May 10-14 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Tigers will take on No. 11 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 a.m. CT. All SEC Tournament games will be […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO