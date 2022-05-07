ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Justin Bieber shares pictures with the Mahomes, Kelce at KC show

By Juan Cisneros
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLIzh_0fVlVjAK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Justin Bieber performed at T-Mobile Center in front of a crowd of fans and some Kansas City Chiefs.

The Grammy award-winning pop star shared backstage images from his show where he was joined by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was there as well.

Helping Hands Humane Society holds food truck festival on Friday

Bieber’s band, WETHEBAND , took to the stage with Chiefs jerseys, a tradition they follow for any city they visit while on tour.

Kansas City is one of over 50 stops on Bieber’s Justice World Tour. The North America portion will end on July 2 in Inglewood, California, and he’ll fly overseas for the European, South American and Asian legs of his tour on July 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
California State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning and his family are surely celebrating his wife, Ashley Manning, on this special day. The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Ashley Manning, have two children together. Peyton and Ashley were married in 2001. Ashley Manning is a native of Tennessee. She reportedly met her future husband through...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Sunday's Embarrassing Mixup

Patrick Mahomes couldn't help but laugh seeing Duke star Paolo Banchero mistaken for himself. At Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, Banchero was interviewed by Martin Brundle, who initially thought the 6-9 forward was the Chiefs star quarterback. To his credit, Banchero took it well and kept it moving, laughing it off.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

A Crazy Story From Rich Strike's Trainer Is Going Viral

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby in stunning fashion on Saturday afternoon. The 80-1 longshot horse came from behind to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby in crazy fashion at Churchill Downs on Saturday. It was such a crazy finish, in fact, that Rich Strike's trainer didn't even see it. "My...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son Is Going Viral

Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, but the Sierra Canyon standout's younger brother is a hooper in his own right. Bryce Maximus James is only 14 years old, but might wind up being a better player than his older sibling. He's already almost as big as him. Last...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#T Mobile Center#Some Kansas City Chiefs#Hands Humane Society#Wetheband#Justice World Tour#European#South American#Asian#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
KSNT News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shooting death of brother leads Topeka man on search for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning. On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy