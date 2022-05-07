ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix series highlights nuclear accident in PA

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeltdown: Three Mile Island is now available on...

www.wnep.com

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Recall issued for pierogies made in Pa.

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
New York Post

The nuclear nightmare that almost took out the East Coast

The 1979 Three Mile Island nuclear meltdown in central Pennsylvania was and remains the worst accident of its kind in the United States, but, as a new documentary shows, it could have been so much worse. In the four-part Netflix docuseries “Meltdown: Three Mile Island,” which debuted Wednesday, May 4,...
MILITARY
MONTCO.Today

Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
WNEP-TV 16

Ice cream creator – Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — This warmer weather may have you dreaming of summer and summertime treats. Mike Stevens once crossed paths with someone he deemed an ice cream artist. We'll sample a few scoops at Maurer's in Shamokin on this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 2002. Check out...
SHAMOKIN, PA

