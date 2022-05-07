Netflix series highlights nuclear accident in PA

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]
The 1979 Three Mile Island nuclear meltdown in central Pennsylvania was and remains the worst accident of its kind in the United States, but, as a new documentary shows, it could have been so much worse. In the four-part Netflix docuseries “Meltdown: Three Mile Island,” which debuted Wednesday, May 4,...
Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
There are a number of fascinating attractions scattered about the Keystone State. From national landmarks and state parks to ghost towns and gardens to explore, here are 7 cool and unusual things to do in Pennsylvania.
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — This warmer weather may have you dreaming of summer and summertime treats. Mike Stevens once crossed paths with someone he deemed an ice cream artist. We'll sample a few scoops at Maurer's in Shamokin on this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 2002. Check out...
Pennsylvania's small towns carry a charm all their own. Add to that the fun and educational aspect of touring something as cool as a cave or cavern, and you have yourself a terrific activity for just about everyone in your crowd.
Comments / 0