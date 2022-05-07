ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Justin Bieber shares pictures with the Mahomes, Kelce at KC show

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — On Wednesday, Justin Bieber performed at T-Mobile Center in front of a crowd of fans and some Kansas City Chiefs.

The Grammy award-winning pop star shared backstage images from his show , where he was joined by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was there as well.

Bieber’s band, WETHEBAND , took to the stage with Chiefs jerseys, a tradition they follow for any city they visit while on tour.

Kansas City is one of over 50 stops on Bieber’s Justice World Tour. The North America portion will end on July 2 in Inglewood, California, and he’ll fly overseas for the European, South American and Asian legs of his tour on July 31.

