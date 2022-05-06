Boys Track- Union City claims title of Quincy Invitational; Quincy takes runner-up honors, Bronson finishes third

QUINCY — Quincy High School played host to seven additional teams on Friday for a wet, windy and cold version of the annual Quincy All Sports Track and Field Invitational.

In the boys competition it was the upstart Union City Chargers bringing home their first invitational title of the 2022 season, winning the title at the Quincy Invitational with a score of 156 points. Quincy finished in second place in their home invite, taking runner up honors with a score of 118 points while the Bronson Vikings made it a 1-2-3 finish for the local schools at the meet, taking third place with a score of 108 points. Pittsford finished in fourth place, followed by Sturgis, Jackson Prep, Athens and Waldron.

(For scoring reference, the Quincy Invitational awarded medals to the top five athletes in each event and awarded points to the top eight in each event)

The Union City championship effort was paced by three multi-event winners, two in the running events and one in the field events.

Sophomore sprinting ace Riley Laird ran away with a pair of individual wins in addition to taking first place as part of a relay team. Laird secured first place in the two marquee sprint races, finishing in first place in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.70 seconds in addition to a first place finish in the 200 meter dash in a time of 23.88 seconds. Laird also was a part of the winning 800 meter relay team along with teammates Rick Austin, Hunter Sinke and Alex Hull in a time of 1 minute, 36.00 seconds.

Freshman long distance runner extraordinaire Jason Shoop also brought home a pair of wins for the Chargers, winning the 1600 in a time of 5 minutes, 10.86 seconds and winning the 3200 in a time of 11 minutes, 8.32 seconds.

Sophomore Logan Cole also brought home a pair of gold medals, sweeping the throwing events for huge points for the Chargers. Cole won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 2 inches while also winning the discus with a throw of 141 feet, 10 inches.

Union City sophomore Nathanial Maurer also bought home a win in the championship effort, taking top honors in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 43.03 seconds.

Earning valuable points for the Chargers with a top eight finish in their respective event was Alex Hull, second place in the 100 and third place in the 200; Caden Hughes, sixth place in the 200; Hunter Sinke, third place in the 400 and third place in the Long Jump; Andrew Tundevold, seventh place in the 400 and second place in the 110 hurdles; Houston Richardson, eighth place in the 110 hurdles; Dylon McDonald, fifth place in the 300 hurdles; the 1600 relay team of Riley Laird, Dylon McDonald, Andrew Tundevold and Hunter Sinke, third place; the 3200 relay team of Jason Shoop, Zach Bishop, Cohen Burdick and Malachi Payne, third place; Nathaniel Maurer, sixth place in the long Jump; and Rick Austin, second place in the Long Jump.

While finishing in second place, the Oriole runner-up finish was bolstered by a handful of victories in the competitive field. Quincy was led by senior Landen Kelley who won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 13.82 seconds.

Also securing an individual win for the Orioles was freshman Kaleb Handy who won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 18.80 seconds and Ethan Hollister who won the Long jump with a jump of 17 feet, 7 inches.

Scoring a relay win for Quincy was the 400 relay team of Tae’Sean Bodley, Bryce Bellamy, Michael Daniels and Ethan Hollister who won in a time of 48.03 seconds to take home the gold.

Finishing in the top eight of their respective event for Quincy was Tae’Sean Bodley, fourth place in the 100 and third place in the 300 hurdles; Ethan Hollister, sixth place in the 100; Cameron Barry, seventh place in the 200 and sixth place in the 400; Kaleb Handy, fourth place in the 300 hurdles; the 800 relay team of Landen Kelley, Ethan Hollister, Cameron Barry and Michael Daniels, second place; the 1600 relay team of Bryce Bellamy, Cameron Barry, Landen Kelley and Gabe Watson, second place; Ashtyn Morris, second place in the shot put and third place in the discus; Zach Gray, third place in the shot put; Gabe Watson, eight place in the shot put and fourth place in the discus; Carter McClellan, seventh place in the discus; and Bryce Bellamy, seventh place in the long jump.

The third place Bronson Vikings had a banner day in the cold and rain, as a number of athletes earned a spot on the podium. Bronson’s effort was paced by a pair of gold medals from the meet, led by the 3200 relay team of Drew Seekman, Perry Lake, Tanner Norton and Tyler Wilber who won their event in a time of 9 minutes, 40.48 seconds. Also taking a win for Bronson was freshman Boston Bucklin who won the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 5 inches.

Bronson also secured a pair of runner-up victories on the day as Bucklin took second place in the 400 in a time of 54.71 seconds while Tanner Norton finished in second place in the 1600 in a time of 5 minutes, 23.62 seconds.

Rounding out the Bronson effort with a top eight finish on the day was Tyler Overholt, eighth place in the 100 and eighth place in the discus; Boston Bucklin, fifth place in the 200; Tyler Wilber, fifth lace in the 400 and fourth place in the 800; Tanner Norton, seventh place in the 800; Drew Seekman, eighth place in the 800; Perry Lake, third place in the 1600 and fourth place in the 3200; David Garcia, eighth place in the 3200; Issac Grate, seventh place in the 110 hurdles and seventh place in the 300 hurdles; the 400 relay team of Tyler Overholt, Landon Fletcher, Cesar Padilla, and Gerardo Martinez, fourth place; the 800 relay team of Fletcher, Martinez, Tyler Wilber and Boston Bucklin, fourth place; the 1600 relay team of Steven Pfister, Kamron Bracket, Tanner Norton and Drew Seekman, fourth place; Jordan Shadix, fourth place in the shot put; and Landon Fletcher, fourth place in the Long Jump.

Also earning points for all three teams were their respective pole vaulters. Because of the wind and the rain tournament coaches felt competing in the pole vault to be unsafe. Therefore points and placements were given to each athlete based on their seeding heights. Finishing in a tie for first place was Union City’s Alex Hull and Bronson’s Gerardo Martinez each with a season high vault of 11 feet. Rounding out the point totals was the trio of Bronson’s Isaac Grate, Quincy’s Jachin Murray and Quincy’s Corey Turner all finished in a tie for third place with a vault of 10 feet, 6 inches.

The trio of Big 8 conference teams will return to conference action this Wednesday as Bronson will travel to Springport, Union City will make the trip to Reading and Quincy will make a trip to Jonesville as all three teams look to make their move towards a possible conference title.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Boys Track- Union City claims title of Quincy Invitational; Quincy takes runner-up honors, Bronson finishes third