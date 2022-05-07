ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Doyle shares her excitement ahead of speaking at Vivid Sydney about her Age Against the Machine podcast

By A. James
 3 days ago

Melissa Doyle has shared her excitement ahead of her first appearance at Sydney's Vivid, the festival of light, music and ideas.

The beloved former co-host of Channel Seven's Sunrise, Melissa, 51, will appear live on stage during the event in June to talk about her original podcast Age Against the Machine.

Produced by Audible, the seven part series deals with the stigma around ageing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPSCn_0fVlTgaZ00
A new Star for Vivid: Melissa Doyle has shared her excitement ahead of her first appearance in June at Sydney's Vivid, the festival of light, music and ideas 

'Storytelling is as old as time and I can't wait to share some of my experiences both telling and hearing stories,' Melissa said.

Melissa, a top presenter on TV for 25 years, said that making the podcast was as 'layered' and 'nuanced' as anything the media veteran ever produced for television.

She explained that the series was perhaps more intimate than TV.

'Our talent could speak anonymously and freely about topics that might otherwise have made them reserved,' Mel explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEPZr_0fVlTgaZ00
Telling stories: The beloved former co-host of Channel Seven's Sunrise, Melissa, 51, will appear live on stage at Vivid's Ideas Exchange to talk about her original podcast Age Against the Machine - produced by Audible, the seven part series deals with the stigma around ageing

During the talk Melissa will discuss how ageing can mean different things to different cultures, especially for women.

Drawing on the interviews she did for her series Melissa will share how growing older for some women earned them more power, and even led to deeper personal connections.

Melissa's chat will be part of Vivid Sydney's talk series Ideas Exchange. Other Audible podcasters taking part include Adam Liaw, Marc Fennell and Laura Nagy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qw4TZ_0fVlTgaZ00
Golden girl: Mel was one of Seven's top presenters for 25 years, hosting breakfast show Sunrise from 2002 to 2013 and current affairs program Sunday Night from 2015 to 2019 

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, as she launched the series last year, Mel said the podcast 'was inspired by real-life experience.'

'I turned 50 last year so it was just one of those conversations I don't think we always have openly in society in general and amongst friends, male colleagues, female colleagues and family members.'

Mel's podcast announcement came mere months after an Instagram post she shared left fans shocked after confirming she turned 51, alongside a photo of herself flaunting her ageless visage.

The blonde host looked absolutely incredible in the image, which showed off her smooth skin and beaming smile - with one fan even claiming that she 'still looked 21'.

Melissa will appear at Vivid on Wednesday, June 8 Ticket info here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkTqo_0fVlTgaZ00
We need to embrace women: She said that as men get older, they're almost celebrated, with the likes of George Clooney being called 'silver foxes'. However, in contrast she claims that as a society, 'I don't think we have embraced that enough in women'

Comments / 0

#Vivid Sydney#Ageing#Podcasters#Channel Seven#Age Against The Machine#Ideas Exchange#The Daily Telegraph
