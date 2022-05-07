American Legion Post 91 in Burlington to be rebuilt as affordable housing

BURLINGTON — American Legion Post 91 in Burlington is set to be replaced with affordable apartments for veterans and low-income renters in a partnership with Volunteers of America Western Washington.

Once complete — set tentatively for winter 2024 — the 42-unit complex will also house the post’s offices as well as services for veterans.

While the exact mix is still under discussion, only about 20% of the units will be reserved for veterans, said April Patterson, the post’s finance director. The rest will be open to low-income tenants and market-rate renters, she said.

“We know when people are around the same people, they can’t grow,” she said.

Veterans, she said, have a habit of turning inward, and don’t ask for help when they need it. Bringing others right to their doorstep will show them they are part of a community.

Brian Smith, chief operating officer of Volunteers of America Western Washington, said affordable housing for seniors is a huge need in the community.

Nationally, Volunteers of America is the largest housing provider for veterans, and it has significant experience offering mental health services, landlord-tenant education and help with community navigation, he said.

“Those are all things we could easily bring in house,” Smith said. “There’s no reason they can’t have holistic care right there in the building.”

At an estimated $15.1 million, this project will need significant grant funding to reach completion, he said.

Skagit County and the regional HOME Consortium recently awarded $347,000 toward the project. This funding shows the project has support locally, and the funding can be leveraged to secure larger state and federal assistance, Smith said.

“(That) award is what’s going to get this process started,” he said.

Patterson said she believes when the public hears about this project, it will want to pitch in.

“I believe if we get the word out, people will start to put their money where their mouth is,” she said.