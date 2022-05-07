ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Lafayette Police officer facing drunk driving charges in Iberville Parish

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDM8m_0fVlSs2g00

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A Lafayette Police officer who was involved in a crash in Iberville Parish last month is now facing charges related to drunk driving, according to a jail booking report .

Todd Alcorn, 51, a Lieutenant with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) was charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Reckless operation of a vehicle
  • First-degree negligent injuring
  • Open alcohol container in vehicle
Lafayette Police officer ‘fighting for his life’ after crash on I-10

Alcorn was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the above charges today, May 6, and he bonded out today, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Stassi . 18th Judicial District Judge Engolio set his bond at a total of $9,500.

Alcorn was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, April 10. When the crash happened, Alcorn was off duty, driving his personal vehicle, and likely impaired, according to State Police Troop A TFC Taylor J. Scrantz.

LPD is declining to comment, but Alcorn is still employed with the department at the time of publishing, according to Sgt. Robin Green.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KTDY

State Police: Case of Missing Scott Woman Now Considered a Homicide

It's been two months since anyone has seen Ella Goodie. Now, Louisiana State Police are investigating her case as a homicide. Officials with LSP announced this new development Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, authorities said they made that decision based on "investigative techniques and witness statements." Goodie, a Scott resident,...
SCOTT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Iberville Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving#Iberville#Lpd#The Iberville Parish Jail#Judicial#State Police Troop#Sgt#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy