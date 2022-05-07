Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart...
Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and do not drive through a dust storm. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially along U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in Colfax and Union counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will create poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and do not drive through a dust storm. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Plateau; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western and northern New Mexico, particularly over the higher terrain to include the Chuska, Tusas, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, including Interstate 40 from Grants to the Arizona border, U.S. Highway 550 in northwest New Mexico, and U.S. Highway 64 in the northern mountains.
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Presidio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Brewster and Presidio. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Brewster and East Central Presidio Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and the White Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday (11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday). * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Colorado River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND PART OF FAR SOUTHERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...Through 8 pm PDT/MST this evening. On Wednesday, 10 am PDT/MST through 8 pm PDT/MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dust likely originating off Red Lake which could greatly reduce the visibility on Pierce Ferry Road and Anteras Road.
Effective: 2022-05-10 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST (9 PM MDT) THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory on Wednesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of northern Arizona along and north of the Mogollon Rim. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from now to 8 PM MST this evening (9 PM MDT). For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday (11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday). * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible across northeastern Arizona, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ALONG AND WEST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 10 AM TO 9PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through the midweek period. All areas will be at risk through the mid-evening hours. The main focus will be for western and central parts of the state on Wednesday. That said, an hour or two of critical fire weather conditions cannot be ruled out in western NMZ104-108. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) for each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning through 9 PM MDT this evening and again from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch on Thursday is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid-evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid-evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...3 to 9 percent, lowest on Thursday, with long duration periods of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ALONG AND WEST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 10 AM TO 9PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through the midweek period. All areas will be at risk through the mid-evening hours. The main focus will be for western and central parts of the state on Wednesday. That said, an hour or two of critical fire weather conditions cannot be ruled out in western NMZ104-108. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) for each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley from this afternoon until mid-evening, and from late Wednesday morning until mid- evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. For Wednesday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today. Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent today. As low as 4 percent for Thursday. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT today. 11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Effective: 2022-05-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern New Mexico. Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lea County through 430 PM MDT At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of McDonald, or 12 miles southeast of Tatum, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gladiola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central County. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lea SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE LEA
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ALONG AND WEST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 10 AM TO 9PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through the midweek period. All areas will be at risk through the mid-evening hours. The main focus will be for western and central parts of the state on Wednesday. That said, an hour or two of critical fire weather conditions cannot be ruled out in western NMZ104-108. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) for each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from the late morning through mid-evening hours each day through Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Through mid-evening today, late morning until mid-evening Wednesday, and from late morning until mid- evening Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today and Wednesday. West and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Generally ranging from 3 to 11 percent with the lowest humidities on Thursday. In addition, poor humidity recovery expected in some areas each night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
