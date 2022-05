A year ago there was no eSports program at Bloomfield Hills High School. Last week, the Black Hawks took home their first two championships. At the Michigan High School ESports League (MHSEL) championships, held at Oakland University May 7, the Black Hawks beat Northville and East Kentwood to take home titles in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and League of Legends.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO