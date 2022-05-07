Marysville man indicted for fatal hit-and-run

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 75-year-old man was indicted Friday for his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run.

Paul D. Mathers, of Marysville, reportedly hit and killed Angela LeMasters on Monday while driving a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck on Maple Ridge Road in Union County, according to records with the Union County Court of Common Pleas.

Dashcam video from Mathers’ truck reportedly showed him turning around after the accident and driving slowly past LeMasters, according to court records. Mathers turned around again, stopped some distance away and about a minute later, he reportedly drove past her body again, which was being held by her father.

The 75-year-old then drove home, where deputies found his vehicle that sustained damage consistent with the crash, court records state.

Mathers was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of failure to stop after an accident.

His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 22.

