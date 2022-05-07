ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD hosting cornhole tournament on Saturday for Kansas Honor Flight

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItEpP_0fVlR6AC00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, May 7, the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol East Community Policing Team is co-hosting a cornhole tournament with the American Legion to help the Kansas Honor Flight by hosting a cornhole tournament.

Cornhole , also known as corn toss, bean bag, or soft horseshoes, is a game much similar to horseshoes, except you use slanted wooden platforms with a hole and corn bags. Contestants take their turns tossing corn bags toward the platform until a contestant scores 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores three points and one point for landing on the platform. The game is generally played in a tournament with an individual or team.

Registration for the tournament begins at 1 p.m. at Richard Gilbert American Legion Post 256, 4590 W Vanderhoff Cir .

Wichita to have its first drone light show

In addition, guests will be able to find a car show, food trucks, touch-a-truck, live music, and several raffles. Those who participate in the raffles will have the chance to win a grill, custom cornhole boards, coolers, family fun packages, and more.

The money raised at the tournament will benefit the Kansas Honor Flight and those veterans who served.

The entry fee for the tournament is $50 per team or $25 per player. The winner of the tournament will win a $500 cash prize and get 40% off the entry fee.

Organizers of the event encourage players to bring their friends and family to help praise money for the Honor Flight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Catch a fish in Kansas, reel in a gift card

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of fish swimming around Kansas lakes and ponds this spring and summer will be wearing tags worth some pretty good prizes. Last year, someone won a prize worth $250. The Great Kansas Fishing Derby is back for another round. From May 15 through Sept. 15, anglers can try to catch […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Wpd#Ksnw#The American Legion
KSN News

Garden City police arrest man outside elementary school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police arrested a man on suspicion of disorderly conduct and window peeping on Friday morning. According to a news release, police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was walking through the yards of homes in the 3600 block of Cole Cir. When police arrived, they […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Police identify man who died in shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Elizabeth, near 31st Street South and Seneca. Police were sent to the area because of a disturbance with a weapon report around 9:15 p.m. They found Vincent […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Shooting death of brother leads Topeka man on search for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning. On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

3 injured in late-night Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a shooting that injured three people late Thursday night. Police were in the area of Washington and Mt. Vernon just before midnight when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle moving fast east on Harry. Officers stopped the car and found two […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Salina police identify person of interest in shooting that killed one

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Police say because of his past criminal behavior, 28-year-old Dalton Levi Palmer should be considered armed and dangerous. Palmer currently has an unrelated warrant with Saline County District Court. Police […]
SALINA, KS
KSN.com

Meet Wrigley: A dog who was swept up by the Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A remarkable story following the Andover tornado. A family said their dog was swept up and carried by the storm and is now barking along. Jamie Seipel said her dad let her dog Wrigley out to go to the bathroom Friday night. Moments later, the tornado hit their home.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy