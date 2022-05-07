WPD hosting cornhole tournament on Saturday for Kansas Honor Flight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, May 7, the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol East Community Policing Team is co-hosting a cornhole tournament with the American Legion to help the Kansas Honor Flight by hosting a cornhole tournament.

Cornhole , also known as corn toss, bean bag, or soft horseshoes, is a game much similar to horseshoes, except you use slanted wooden platforms with a hole and corn bags. Contestants take their turns tossing corn bags toward the platform until a contestant scores 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores three points and one point for landing on the platform. The game is generally played in a tournament with an individual or team.

Registration for the tournament begins at 1 p.m. at Richard Gilbert American Legion Post 256, 4590 W Vanderhoff Cir .

In addition, guests will be able to find a car show, food trucks, touch-a-truck, live music, and several raffles. Those who participate in the raffles will have the chance to win a grill, custom cornhole boards, coolers, family fun packages, and more.

The money raised at the tournament will benefit the Kansas Honor Flight and those veterans who served.

The entry fee for the tournament is $50 per team or $25 per player. The winner of the tournament will win a $500 cash prize and get 40% off the entry fee.

Organizers of the event encourage players to bring their friends and family to help praise money for the Honor Flight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.