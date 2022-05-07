3 arrested for catalytic converter thefts in San Luis Obispo County
calcoastnews.com
4 days ago
Paso Robles police arrested three Fresno men in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts on Friday. Shortly before 4 a.m., a Paso Robles police officer pulled a car over for a code violation....
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for trying to sell stolen catalytic converters hours after he was released from jail, according to the Merced Police Department. On Monday, a detective arrived at Fat Cat Recycling near Highway 59 to follow up on theft at a corporate yard the previous night when he spotted […]
On April 25, Desiree Rose Bond, 29, transient, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road for disorderly conduct: alcohol. On April 26, Stephanie Bateman, 46, transient, was arrested at Santa Barbara Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. On April 26,...
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento. The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County. […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars.
More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office.
Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office)
The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs.
Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting.
On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting.
“Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting. KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged […]
The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating the 30th traffic fatality of the year, according to a news release. An adult male was named the city’s 18th pedestrian fatality and the 32nd traffic death of 2022. The incident happened Thursday around 7:58 a.m. on the 1200 block of Lennon Way […]
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stabbed someone at a Food Maxx grocery store in Oroville. After midnight Wednesday, Oroville police said officers were dispatched to the Food Maxx store on Oro Dam Boulevard. When they arrived, police said they found a 21-year-old man outside […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
A 72-year-old man was killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle on a roadway in Santa Clara, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:25 a.m. on the 1500 block of Laurelwood Road and Thomas Road.
Comments / 0