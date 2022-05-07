ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Potter Gray students have early start to Mother’s Day at Muffins with Mom

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This morning, students at Potter Gray Elementary School kicked off the day with Muffins with Mom. The Mother’s Day celebration is an annual school tradition, with...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

Fun Fact: Mother’s Day Got its Start in Henderson, Kentucky

As we prepare to celebrate moms this Sunday, let's take a look back at how the holiday got its start in Henderson, Kentucky. Mother's Day is this Sunday. It's a day dedicated to showing mom just how important she. On this day, children (and adults) shower their mom with gifts, take her out to eat, and celebrate all that moms have done for their children. The cool thing about this national holiday is that it got its start right here in Henderson, Kentucky.
HENDERSON, KY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Start#Parade
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
SCDNReports

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by Son

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by SonScreenshot. A man in Kentucky was arrested and charged with shooting his own mom on Mother’s Day. Jacob Small reportedly got into a fight with his mother, Amber Powell, in Wayne County over an Xbox controller that he had gotten her for Mother’s Day.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
WBKO

Team of Black female horse owners celebrate first win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Oaks Day, we celebrate the ladies, and the African American female members of a syndicate are taking the time to celebrate their accomplishments. The group of five women are making history and leading the way for more minority ownership. One specific horse is owned by...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy