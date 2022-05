OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First day of eight at Morrison Stadium for state soccer. Girls Class A on the field first and the tournament opened with an overtime game. Gretna beat Elkhorn South 2-1 with a London Defini overtime penalty kick. They will play Lincoln Southwest next after the Silver hawks beat Lincoln East 3-0. At night Lincoln Southeast beat Westside in overtime 1-0 and Marian beat Pius X 5-3. The Crusaders scored three second-half goals after trailing 3-2 at the break. It sets up two semifinals Friday starting at noon. Gretna and Lincoln Southwest will play first followed by Lincoln Southeast and Marian.

GRETNA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO