ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Jensen, Seevers finish 1-2; Dukes win league golf title in a walkover

By Christian Horn
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEWARD – Rain earlier in the week led to muddy and wet playing conditions Friday at the Seward Country Club during the Central Conference golf meet. The excess water on the course did little to dampen the York Dukes, who fired a blistering 303 to breeze by the rest of the...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Duke girls prep for state tennis against Class A GISH and Columbus

YORK – The York Dukes kicked off four consecutive days of tennis with a pair of meets against the Grand Island junior varsity team and Columbus on Monday afternoon. The day served as a tune-up for next week’s state tennis tournament as both matchups featured a different scoring system than the typical dual format.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Karlee Seevers adds the Julie Geis Award to her list of Husker accolades

LINCOLN - Just before the start of the Indiana at Nebraska softball game Friday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska senior and York High School graduate Karlee Seevers was awarded the 2022 Julie Geis Award. Just a few weeks ago Seevers was recognized for her volunteerism and leadership with...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Duskie golf trophy stays in York after Dukes sweep Huskies

YORK - The annual head-to-head battle between the Aurora Huskies and York Dukes was played at the York Country Club on Monday afternoon. Several years ago this became an annual event and it is always held in York. The two schools came up with a traveling trophy called the Duskie Trophy and this is what’s on the line each time the schools play. Over recent seasons York has held the upper hand in the challenge.
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Schuyler, NE
City
Lexington, NE
City
Hastings, NE
Seward, NE
Sports
City
Crete, NE
City
York, NE
York, NE
Sports
City
Seward, NE
York News-Times

Milford wins Southern Nebraska league golf title

CLAY CENTER-The Milford Eagles won the delayed Southern Nebraska Conference golf championship on Friday in Clay Center. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but weather pushed the players back one day. Milford finished with a team score of 344, while Sandy Creek, Heartland and Thayer Central all came in...
MILFORD, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ryan Adams
York News-Times

McCool girls win big at Paul Underwood track and field invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction girls track and field team won 10 of the 17 events on Friday at the Paul Underwood Invite held in McCool Junction. The invite had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but inclement weather postponed the event one day. The Mustangs rang up 153 points and were...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy