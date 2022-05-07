Pick of the Litter: Chica

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.

EYOTA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO