ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Pick of the Litter: Chica

By Marissa Voss
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Chica. Chica is a female adult dog who...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Covid pets opened many doors during pandemic isolation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you adopted a pet during the pandemic to help curb social isolation, you’re not alone. However, what happens as the world begins to reopen? Nick Beck went to Key City Kennels in Mankato to discover their training process.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Mankato, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Power 96

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Litter#Squeaky Toy#Dog
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

BCHS seeks volunteers for A Volunteer Open House

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is searching for volunteers for an open house. A Volunteer Open House on Thurs., May 19, in the Museum Annex from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. This event is for all BCHS Volunteers and those interested in learning about volunteer opportunities.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Foster Parents Share Experiences During Awareness Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, more than 12,000 children and young adults experienced out of home care in 2021, and the need for more foster parents continues to grow. Foster parents may be single or married, have children or not, and either rent or own a home. They play a critical role in caring and nurturing a child or teenager, often during times of crisis. “We were all adopted, my parents continued to foster children throughout our childhood, and just bringing people into our home,” said Brooklyn Park foster mother Martha Winkleman. For Winkleman, fostering was a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘We Want To Make The Community Better’: Eagle Brook Church Aims To Help Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re learning more about why the largest church in Minnesota is expanding from the suburbs to the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Eagle Brook Church is based in Lino Lakes and has 11 satellite campuses around the Twin Cities. On Easter, they had 47,000 people attend in person and more than 30,000 online. The leader of the growing church spoke with WCCO on what they plan to do in downtown aside from holding services. “When people ask why Minneapolis, my simple answer is, there’s a lot of people in Minneapolis,” said Jason Strand, the lead pastor of Eagle Brook Church. “And...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Mankato florists see business bloom on Mother’s Day weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday was a busy day for florists like Drummers Garden Center and Floral. Hundreds of Mother’s Day shoppers stopped in to make last-minute purchases. Staff said the holiday is always a busy weekend for the store, but this year saw even bigger crowds due to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New businesses thriving in the Fairmont area

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - New businesses are popping up in Fairmont, and the City of Lakes economy is booming. ”It’s great to see all of the new businesses that are coming into downtown or even existing businesses that have expanded what they are offering,” Fairmont City Administrator Cathy Reynolds said.
FAIRMONT, MN
KFIL Radio

See Inside Minnesota’s Most Expensive Airbnb Rental

People all across Minnesota are planning their summer getaways right now and a lot of them are scrolling through Airbnb listings to find the perfect spot to call home during their vacation. You can find some great deals on Airbnb or you can drop a bunch of cash to live like royalty. Below you’ll see the latter – the most expensive Airbnb in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

TV Pilot Wraps Filming On The Iron Range

Soon, we will be able to see the Iron Range on your TV screen! A television pilot just wrapped filming in Chisholm. There have been some awesome films coming out of the area lately and some big ones, too! Last month, a production company said they would be filming a big movie in the area at the end of the month and into early May.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy