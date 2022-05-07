4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for something to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has got you covered with 4 Fun Things.KRON4 Weather Radar
1) 5 th ANNUAL WAG DOG FESTIVAL – SAUSALITO
The Wag Dog Festival will go from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Gabrielson Park. It is free to the public and will award winners for Best Costume, Best Wag, Best Trick, Best owner/dog look-alike, Best Bark and Best Body Part. For full details click here .
2) CRISSY FIELD 20TH ANNIVERSARY & FREE KITE DAY – SAN FRANCISCO
Crissy Field is hosting a celebration for its 20th birthday. The celebration will go from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Free kites will be given out to kids.
3) CINCO DE MAYO CRUISE PARTY – SAN FRANCISCO
There will be a cruise to celebrate Cinco de Mayo starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, offering drinks and views of the bay. Tickets are $65 and attendees must be 21 or older. For full information click here .
4) MOTHER’S DAY ROSE SHOW – SAN FRANCISCO
The Mother’s Day Rose show is back after three years. The event will be Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Golden Gate Park’s Hall of Flowers. Exhibitors will show their award-winning garden roses. For more information, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0