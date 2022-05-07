4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for something to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has got you covered with 4 Fun Things.

1) 5 th ANNUAL WAG DOG FESTIVAL – SAUSALITO

The Wag Dog Festival will go from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Gabrielson Park. It is free to the public and will award winners for Best Costume, Best Wag, Best Trick, Best owner/dog look-alike, Best Bark and Best Body Part. For full details click here .

2) CRISSY FIELD 20TH ANNIVERSARY & FREE KITE DAY – SAN FRANCISCO

Crissy Field is hosting a celebration for its 20th birthday. The celebration will go from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Free kites will be given out to kids.

3) CINCO DE MAYO CRUISE PARTY – SAN FRANCISCO

There will be a cruise to celebrate Cinco de Mayo starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, offering drinks and views of the bay. Tickets are $65 and attendees must be 21 or older. For full information click here .

4) MOTHER’S DAY ROSE SHOW – SAN FRANCISCO

The Mother’s Day Rose show is back after three years. The event will be Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Golden Gate Park’s Hall of Flowers. Exhibitors will show their award-winning garden roses. For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.