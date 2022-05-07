ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Police investigating Grandview Park bandshell vandalism

By Gage Teunissen
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) are investigating Friday night vandalism at Grandview Park.

According to Sergeant Jeremy McClure, the graffiti is associated with a local gang. Sgt. McClure stated that this type of crime is normally carried out by juveniles.

Investigation is ongoing and SCPD is asking anyone with information to call the department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.

PREVIOUS: The bandshell located at Grandview Park was recently tagged with graffiti.

A Facebook post brought KCAU 9’s attention to the graffiti. We have made an attempt to contact local law officials and are currently awaiting a callback.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will bring you more information whenever it becomes available.

