Kevin McLean, a 30-year-old teacher and coach at Dripping Springs Middle School, has been arrested after allegedly communicating inappropriately with a minor.McLean was taken into custody on seven arrest warrants in a coordinated effort between the Hays County Sheriff's Office, the Austin Police Department and Dripping Springs ISD. The former employee has since resigned and will not return to any DSISD campus.The sheriff's office said McLean is facing four class A misdemeanor charges and three second-degree felony charges, all of which are related to selling, distributing or displaying harmful material and controlled substances to a minor.A search warrant for...

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO