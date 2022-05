HOUSTON — Saturday, May 7 election is Election Day in Texas. Here are a couple of things you should know. No. 1 - There are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. The first would allow the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit on the homes of elderly or disabled residents. The second would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. You can read more about exactly what each one is here.

