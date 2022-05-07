ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, MN

Long-running Ely radio station reaches the end of the road

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tt2zx_0fVlKrsH00

Longtime northern Minnesota radio station WELY, which is known for its "End of the Road Radio" tagline, will literally meet the end of its road this summer.

The Ely-based radio outlet, which features WELY-AM and WELY-FM, will go silent at the end of the month unless a buyer comes through, ownership announced this week.

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, which has owned the stations since 2005, has lost $1.7 million in 17 years owning the signals, according to a press release. The stations' one full-time employee and eight part-timers will be laid off barring a last-minute deal.

“We have been working behind the scenes to find a buyer that could continue operating the station, but our latest plans recently fell through,” Bois Forte Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers said in the news release.

Chavers added: “While we would have preferred to keep the station open in the hopes another buyer would emerge, we needed to move ahead with this decision."

WELY-AM debuted in 1954, followed by WELY-FM in 1992.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#The End Of The Road#Wely Am#Wely Fm#Bois Forte Tribal Chair
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy