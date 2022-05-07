Report: Chiefs DE George Karlaftis signs rookie deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The 30th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft signed his rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end George Karlaftis is officially part of Chiefs Kingdom after being the second player selected by the Chiefs in the first round.

The terms of the deal are undisclosed, but according to reports, it is a fully-guaranteed contract . According to Spotrac , Karlaftis’ projected contract will be worth $11,935,481.

The former Boilermaker collected 30.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks during his career at Purdue. In his last season, he pressured opposing quarterbacks 54 times and played 49 snaps in all but one game.

Born in Athens, Greece, Pro Football Focus calls him the “Greek Freak.” At 6-foot-4-inches and 366 pounds, he had the second-best pass rush win rate in college, second only to No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

The versatile d-lineman will team up with Frank Clark, and Chris Jones as defensive coordinators. Steve Spagnuolo looks to bolster the defense heading into the 2022 season.

Karlaftis played water polo in his home country until he moved to the United States when he was 13. Four years later, as a senior in high school, Karlaftis was named the National Defensive Player of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

