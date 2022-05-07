ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Report: Chiefs DE George Karlaftis signs rookie deal

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtqYz_0fVlKmhs00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The 30th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft signed his rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end George Karlaftis is officially part of Chiefs Kingdom after being the second player selected by the Chiefs in the first round.

The terms of the deal are undisclosed, but according to reports, it is a fully-guaranteed contract . According to Spotrac , Karlaftis’ projected contract will be worth $11,935,481.

The former Boilermaker collected 30.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks during his career at Purdue. In his last season, he pressured opposing quarterbacks 54 times and played 49 snaps in all but one game.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman breaks down first million dollars

Born in Athens, Greece, Pro Football Focus calls him the “Greek Freak.” At 6-foot-4-inches and 366 pounds, he had the second-best pass rush win rate in college, second only to No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

The versatile d-lineman will team up with Frank Clark, and Chris Jones as defensive coordinators. Steve Spagnuolo looks to bolster the defense heading into the 2022 season.

Karlaftis played water polo in his home country until he moved to the United States when he was 13. Four years later, as a senior in high school, Karlaftis was named the National Defensive Player of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
KSN News

Salina police identify person of interest in shooting that killed one

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Police say because of his past criminal behavior, 28-year-old Dalton Levi Palmer should be considered armed and dangerous. Palmer currently has an unrelated warrant with Saline County District Court. Police […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Tornado destroys local farmer’s dream

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29. The family had been renting a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming the property owners. The […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Purdue#Wr#Pro Football Focus#Greek#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Cowley County shooting victims identified

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The four victims of a shooting in Cowley County last week have been identified. They have been identified as 33-year-old Cody McLaughlin, of Winfield, 20-year-old Juan Miguel Martinez, of Arkansas City, 36-year-old Elia Rodriguez, of Arkansas City, and 24-year-old Bailey Rivers, of Arkansas City. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s […]
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

High-speed chase in western Kansas leads to arrest

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A high-speed chase in western Kansas on Saturday led to an arrest. According to the Scott City Police Department (SCPD), at 4:11 p.m., officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic infractions. The truck failed to stop, leading officers to follow in pursuit. The chase reached speeds over 100 […]
SCOTT CITY, KS
KSN News

Driver in serious condition after east Newton crash

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver is in serious condition after a single-car crash on Monday afternoon in east Newton. According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, a maintenance vehicle turned over around 2 p.m. The crash happened on E 1st St between Oliver and S Woodlawn Rd. Newton Fire/EMS said the driver was found […]
NEWTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Country
Greece
KSN News

Shooting in Wichita leaves woman in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is in critical condition after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near downtown Wichita. According to Sedgwick County dispatch, a call came in just before 3 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. Upon arrival, the Wichita Police Department says they […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire wreaks havoc on west Wichita building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire wreaked havoc on a building in west Wichita late Saturday night. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), a call came in around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a building fire in the 3600 block of N Ridge Rd. Upon the first company’s arrival at the fire, such […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Call Pence or Trump? It’s time for the Jan. 6 panel to make a decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events — former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. As the investigation winds down and the panel plans a […]
POTUS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy