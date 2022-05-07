ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk Police Department honor members who died in line of duty

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Suffolk County Police Department honored 27 sworn-in members of the department who died in the line of duty.

It was part of the department's annual Memorial Service.

Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said on Friday that law enforcement will never forget their sisters and brothers in blue.

"We want to make sure we acknowledge, honor and pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and that we will never forget," Harrison says. "Those police officers that do this heroic job."

The annual event allows law enforcement, friends and families of fallen officers to come together to remember the sacrifices of those who serve.

