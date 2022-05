Cannabis capital raises are down 65% YTD. Equity financing has been particularly hard hit and is off by 77%. Investors have generally adopted a risk-off posture throughout the market, particularly toward growth-oriented investments like cannabis. Meanwhile, cannabis managements have understandably pulled back from equity issuance due to the tremendous uncertainty regarding legalization and stock price levels they believe are below intrinsic value.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO