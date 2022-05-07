ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 76ers: The Phantom of the Process is here

By Matty Breisch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being listed as out for Game 3 as recently as Thursday, Embiid took the court for the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game back in the Wells Fargo Center since April 25 and went on to turn in an all-time performance despite having a torn ligament in his thumb, a...

Truth Sets U Free
3d ago

Gotta love Embiid!! The team played great tonight!! Embiid made a huge difference; in a positive way!! ❤️🏀💙

Sixers Fined For Joel Embiid Situation: Fans React

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Sixers would face a fine for their handling of the Joel Embiid's injury. Tweeting, "The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday. The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week."
Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
P.J. Tucker on confrontations during Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers series: ‘I couldn’t care less…I’m trying to win’

After aggravating members of the Philadelphia 76ers during the Miami Heat’s current playoff series, Heat veteran P.J. Tucker remains focused on simply playing the game. The Heat-76ers series has been marked by Tucker’s aggressive on-court approach against his opponents, though complaints by the 76ers don’t seem to matter to the veteran.
Steve Kerr showers Mike Brown with praise after he’s hired by Kings

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr lavished praise on Mike Brown after he was hired by the Sacramento Kings. Ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors learned that there will be changes made to their coaching staff. On Sunday, May 8, reports indicated that assistant Mike Brown had agreed to a four-year contract with the Sacramento Kings to be their next head coach.
Joel Embiid Has Changed the Face of the Sixers-Heat Series

After Joel Embiid drew a foul and scored on Bam Adebayo with a fadeaway jumper, he was kind enough to show his opponent the way out. The third-quarter foul was Adebayo’s second in roughly a minute and his fourth in Game 4—enough for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to pull him from the lineup. The Sixers’ home crowd howled with delight as the call was announced, and Embiid, ever helpful, pointed Adebayo to the Heat bench, where he would remain for the nearly eight and a half minutes remaining in the quarter.
Harden's incredible numbers in 76ers stats off Game 4

We’ve written a lot about James Harden in our 76ers stats columns so far this postseason. Only for his turnovers and poor shooting. Harden was magnificent down the stretch Sunday night for the 76ers as they evened their Eastern Conference semifinal round series with the Heat at 2-all with a 116-108 win at the Wells Fargo Center.
Red Sox Nation will hear familiar voices for tonight’s Braves game

Familiar voices on tap for tonight’s Red Sox – Braves clash. The Red Sox are back on the road starting tonight in Atlanta after yet another disappointing homestand. With the team reeling and sitting firmly in the basement of the AL East, they’re looking for anything and everything to turn things around. Tonight’s series opener against the Braves on TBS might offer something in the way of a good luck charm.
3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ tense Game 3 win vs. Boston Celtics

After splitting the first two games of the series on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks returned home to host the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum for Game 3 yesterday. Right from the start, this game felt like a boxing match. Both teams traded blows throughout, with neither team establishing a lead larger than six points in the first half. The Celtics held a four-point lead at halftime, but a rejuvenated Bucks team came out to begin the third period and quickly built up a double-digit lead that was 14 at its largest. When it looked like the Bucks may have started to pull away, the Celtics found their stride and trimmed that deficit throughout the fourth to the point where they eventually took the lead in the closing moments. However, due to some clutch heroics on Milwaukee’s end, the Bucks secured a 103-101 Game 3 victory in a matchup that literally went down to the final second. With all that being said, let us take a look at three takeaways from what was a nail-biting matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.
James Bradberry to the Eagles Seems Unlikely

The Eagles need a starting cornerback and a divisional rival was forced to release one due to the salary-cap mismanagement of a prior regime. So why not pile on and make yourself better with a reminder to the New York Giants' of their rebuilding misery?. That's only part of the...
