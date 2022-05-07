Philadelphia 76ers: The Phantom of the Process is here

After splitting the first two games of the series on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks returned home to host the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum for Game 3 yesterday. Right from the start, this game felt like a boxing match. Both teams traded blows throughout, with neither team establishing a lead larger than six points in the first half. The Celtics held a four-point lead at halftime, but a rejuvenated Bucks team came out to begin the third period and quickly built up a double-digit lead that was 14 at its largest. When it looked like the Bucks may have started to pull away, the Celtics found their stride and trimmed that deficit throughout the fourth to the point where they eventually took the lead in the closing moments. However, due to some clutch heroics on Milwaukee’s end, the Bucks secured a 103-101 Game 3 victory in a matchup that literally went down to the final second. With all that being said, let us take a look at three takeaways from what was a nail-biting matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO