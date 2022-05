PELHAM – For the third year in a row and sixth time in the last seven years, the Pelham boys soccer team is headed to the Final Four of the Class 6A playoffs. Taking on rival Helena Saturday, May 7, the Panthers were able to overcome a 1-0 deficit early in the game by scoring three unanswered goals to pick up a 3-1 victory against the Huskies.

