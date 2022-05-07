ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston business owners express concerns about vandalism, thefts

By Peter Eliopoulos
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Julio Cortez owns a souvenir shop next to the Old South Meeting House in Downtown Crossing. He said someone cut a hole in the roof of his stand, and ransacked the place. "T-shirts, sweatshirts, all of them, they emptied out," Cortez said. He said the theft...

Ruth Ann Hendricks
3d ago

okay, Mayor, what's the plan? ever deal with people/ kids like this? I don't think so....These are not "poor little kids". These kids have no respect for others, nor the law. They believe they are entitled and can do anything they want. And why not? They are not being disciplined. The longer this behavior is allowed chaos will escalate, other kids will join in, there will be complete mayhem in this city.You, Mayor Wu, the DA, and city council will be to blame if you do not have them pay the consequences of their actions- no matter what color/race they are! So, don't even go down THAT road! Just nip it in the bud. These little thugs will only get worse, and summer is coming.

Anthony Tinklepaugh
3d ago

Just keep voting for the Democrats who CAUSED THIS problem and I'm sure you will get more of the same problems.

