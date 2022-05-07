Boston business owners express concerns about vandalism, thefts

STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him. She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash. Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning. During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died. The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement. The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now. Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO