Kansas City, KS

KC family speaks out on dangers of fentanyl

By JuYeon Kim
 3 days ago
A Kansas City family is speaking out about the dangers of recreational drugs after their beloved daughter and sister died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

For the first time, poisoning deaths are now the leading cause of death for ages 15-24 with a majority of those linked to fentanyl. According to provisional data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the deaths are now surpassing car crashes.

29-year-old Camille Goblet took molly with a group of friends at a concert while vacationing in Breckenridge, Colorado. She had taken the familiar drug before on special occasions, but this time, she faced a deadly outcome.

On December 12, 2021, she was found dead in her bed after going to sleep seemingly healthy.

“They thought that they were getting it from a reliable source, and you know, that wasn’t the case,” said sister Celine Leaver. “Cami was this brilliant Ph.D. student. You know, never in a million years you think she would die of an overdose, but she did.”

Nancy Chartrand with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says Goblet’s story is just one of a string of fentanyl overdoses since 2017. Numbers continue to rise due to the illegal drug market using more of the substance.

“Fentanyl is added to these drugs in order to increase the high, increase the kick that they get off of it,” Chartrand said.

In 2017, there were 24 overdoses in Kansas City, Kansas. In 2021, the number jumped to 110 overdoses and 17 deaths. This year, the department has already seen 57 overdoses compared to 34 this time last year.

Because the drugs are illegal, there is virtually no quality control. And yet, even the smallest amount could have a lethal reaction.

KCKPD is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration on Operation Engage to help educate the public on the dangers of overdose.

Chartrand says if someone who has used a drug starts to have difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness or confusion, call for emergency help right away.

Jennifer Wolfe works for Engaging Patients in Care Coordination (EPICC), a Kansas City program offering assistance to recovering addicts. EPICC works with area hospitals that refer patients to their services.

“I think with the climate of the world that we live in, it’s just mental health is on the rise so you’re gonna have substance use,” Wolfe said. “If we have more access to medications and detox centers, I think that's the first step.”

For the Leavers, they decided to share Camille Goblet’s story hoping it would prevent others from facing a similar fate. Celine Leaver encourages people to test their drugs and parents to speak with their children.

“Have those difficult conversations, make sure that kids are aware that this is going on,” Leaver said. “One time could do it. They can go to a party and be peer pressured or they could have some experimental desire that one night.”

To reach the EPICC hotline number, call 816-412-9417.

