ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent County mounted deputies to help at Kentucky Derby

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies from Kent County will be helping law enforcement at the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

Two Kent County deputies and two Grand Rapids police mounted unit team members were invited, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It said this is first time the Louisville Metro Police Mounted Unit Team has invited an out-of-state agency to patrol at the event.

The sheriff’s offices mounted unit team leaders had attended trainings with the Louisville Police mounted unit at the Mounted Police Training Academy Instructor Training and The National Mounted Police Colloquium last year.

They “developed a relationship of respect and good rapport with the Louisville Metro Police Mounted Unit Team,” the sheriff’s office said. “Based on our performance at last year’s events, they have extended a request to our Mounted Unit to come down and train and patrol with them for the weekend of the Kentucky Derby.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRvEV_0fVlHISP00
    The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit is the first out-of-state agency the Louisville Metro Police Mounted Unit Team has invited to help at the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174jnJ_0fVlHISP00
    The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit is the first out-of-state agency the Louisville Metro Police Mounted Unit Team has invited to help at the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DK4J2_0fVlHISP00
    The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit is the first out-of-state agency the Louisville Metro Police Mounted Unit Team has invited to help at the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiPtu_0fVlHISP00
    The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit is the first out-of-state agency the Louisville Metro Police Mounted Unit Team has invited to help at the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILqrx_0fVlHISP00
    Officers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit and the Louisville Metro Police Mounted Unit Team.(Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Almost 200,000 people will be at the event.

“That is an environment that you just can’t create during a normal training day at the Rockford Facility,” the sheriff’s office said. “We feel it’s a great opportunity to see current best practices from a full time mounted unit and are honored to be invited to assist in contributing to the safety and security of such a prestigious international sporting event.”

They have been sworn in as special deputies by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
State
Kentucky State
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mounted Police#Sporting Event#Streaming Video#The Louisville Police#The Kentucky Derby#The Kent County Sheriff#Office Mounted Unit
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Wave 3

Remains of 19 people found on land intended for Ford battery plant

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains were found in 19 unmarked burial places at the planned Ford Battery Plant site in Hardin County, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman confirmed to WAVE. Katie Newton, the public relations specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy