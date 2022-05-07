ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS at scene of 2-vehicle fatal wreck on Hwy 31 East at CR 246

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - DPS is at the scene of a...

Multiple people injured in 1-vehicle wreck on westbound side of I-20 in Van area

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck on the westbound side of Interstate 20 in Van sent several people to the hospital and caused a traffic backup for a short period Sunday afternoon. According to a post on the City of Van Facebook page, the one-vehicle crash occurred near Mile Marker 537 at about 1:44 p.m. Sunday. From the photos, it looks as though the vehicle, a black passenger car, struck a concrete barrier.
WAAY-TV

Coroner confirms Vicky White has died

Authorities have confirmed Vicky White, the Lauderdale County jail employee accused of helping inmate Casey White escape jail, has died. Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Coroner Steve Lockyear said she died at 7:06 p.m. Monday at Deaconess Hospital. Vicky White was transported there after a police pursuit and vehicle wreck in Evansville,...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
KCEN

Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
KXAN

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on Texas highway

Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
Nationwide Report

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after a driver ran her down during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of WW White Road. The early reports showed that two groups of people were leaving a McDonald’s when they got into a fight in the parking lot [...]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas high school student charged with murder in fatal stabbing on campus

BELTON, Texas — A Texas high school student is accused of fatally stabbing another student during a fight in a school bathroom, authorities said. Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, of Temple, was charged with first-degree felony murder, according to Bell County online booking records. Allison is accused of fatally stabbing Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr., 18, at Belton High School on Tuesday, KWTX-TV reported.
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
Nationwide Report

41-year-old Jimmy Williams died after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)

41-year-old Jimmy Williams died after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Jimmy Williams, from Nacogdoches, as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a car Wednesday night in Nacogdoches County. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 1.5 miles south of Central Heights [...]
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
