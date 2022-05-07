TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS at scene of 2-vehicle fatal wreck on Hwy 31 East at CR 246

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck on the westbound side of Interstate 20 in Van sent several people to the hospital and caused a traffic backup for a short period Sunday afternoon. According to a post on the City of Van Facebook page, the one-vehicle crash occurred near Mile Marker 537 at about 1:44 p.m. Sunday. From the photos, it looks as though the vehicle, a black passenger car, struck a concrete barrier.
A rollover crash in Marshall led to traffic delays (Marshall, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday, traffic was shut down at an intersection following a rollover accident in Marshall. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Loop 390 and US Highway 59 [...]
TYLER, Texas — After an alleged road rage incident in Tyler was captured on a dash camera this weekend, the victim is looking for help to identify the suspect. It was a regular Saturday afternoon drive back home from soccer for Crerend family when an orange Toyota Tacoma started driving behind them.
Authorities have confirmed Vicky White, the Lauderdale County jail employee accused of helping inmate Casey White escape jail, has died. Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Coroner Steve Lockyear said she died at 7:06 p.m. Monday at Deaconess Hospital. Vicky White was transported there after a police pursuit and vehicle wreck in Evansville,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to one Lubbockite, one suspicious man at Canyon Lake last month was taking photos and approaching young women. Sherry Gonzales encountered the man at the lake when she was out enjoying her evening with her family. The man then walked by, claiming he was only taking pictures. Gonzales said she immediately […]
19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after a driver ran her down during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of WW White Road. The early reports showed that two groups of people were leaving a McDonald’s when they got into a fight in the parking lot [...]
BELTON, Texas — A Texas high school student is accused of fatally stabbing another student during a fight in a school bathroom, authorities said. Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, of Temple, was charged with first-degree felony murder, according to Bell County online booking records. Allison is accused of fatally stabbing Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr., 18, at Belton High School on Tuesday, KWTX-TV reported.
23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
41-year-old Jimmy Williams died after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Jimmy Williams, from Nacogdoches, as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a car Wednesday night in Nacogdoches County. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 1.5 miles south of Central Heights [...]
MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning. McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI. Vela’s last known […]
The Lone Star state has tons of amazing historical things left to visit, and this Texas bridge is one of them. Built in 1939, the Regency Suspension Bridge is the longest one of its kind in the state able to hold cars. It offers a wonderful view of the Colorado river you literally can't get anywhere else.
