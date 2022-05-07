TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS at scene of 2-vehicle fatal wreck on Hwy 31 East at CR 246

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after a driver ran her down during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of WW White Road. The early reports showed that two groups of people were leaving a McDonald’s when they got into a fight in the parking lot [...]

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO