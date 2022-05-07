ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Savage fired from ‘The Wonder Years’ after inappropriate conduct claims

By Diana Dasrath
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Savage was fired as executive producer and director of ABC’s “The Wonder Years” after allegations of inappropriate conduct, a spokesman for 20th Television said Friday. The nature of the allegations was not disclosed by 20th Television, which produces the show. Savage, 45, starred in the...

